16 hospitals, health systems seeking Allscripts, Cerner, Epic, Meditech talent

Four of the top vendors hospitals use to participate in the Medicare EHR Incentive Program are Allscripts, Cerner, Epic and Meditech, according to 2018 ONC data.

Sixteen hospitals and health systems that posted job listings seeking EHR and IT expertise during the past two weeks:

Editor's note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites.

Allscripts

1. Lakeland (Fla.) Regional Health: Seeks a clinical systems analyst

2. Coronis Health (Northbrook, Ill.): Seeks a revenue cycle management manager

3. Mohawk Valley Health Systems (Utica, N.Y.): Seeks an information system analyst

4. Wise Health System (Decatur, Texas): Seeks a coding manager

Cerner

1. Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital (Hamilton, Mont.): Seeks a clinical business analyst

2. Southeast Health (Cape Girardeau, Mo.): Seeks an IT clinical analyst

3. McLaren Health Care (Grand Blanc, Mich.): Seeks a clinical systems director

4. Hurley Medical Center (Flint, Mich.): Seeks an application analyst

Epic

1. Memorial Healthcare System (Miramar, Fla.): Seeks an ambulatory systems analyst

2. Akron (Ohio) Children's Hospital: Seeks a clinical data analyst

3. Salem (Ore.) Health Hospitals & Clinics: Seeks an ambulatory analyst

4. Baylor Scott & White Health (Dallas): Seeks an information systems application analyst

Meditech

1. Culpeper (Va.) Hospital: Seeks a health informatics and technology services director

2. Grand View Health (Sellersville, Pa.): Seeks an IT and applications clinical director

3. Valley Presbyterian (Van Nuys, Calif.): Seeks an imaging informatics analyst

4. Prime Healthcare (Bristol, Pa.): Seeks an information systems director

