9 health IT exec resignations in the past year: Cerner, Amazon & more

From the departure of HHS' CIO last August to resignations from top health officials at Walmart and Amazon, the health IT space has seen its share of turnover over the past year.

Here are nine executive resignations from health IT projects and companies since August 2020.

1. David Bradshaw resigned from his post as senior vice president of consumer and employer solutions at Cerner in July. Mr. Bradshaw joined the Kansas City, Mo.-based EHR vendor in March 2019.

2. Jean-Oliver Racine left Amazon in June after serving in leadership roles for nearly 10 years. He was the head of health artificial intelligence and led HealthLake, Amazon Comprehend Medical and a variety of health services in development. He is now chief technology officer of health IT company Outset Medical.

3. Thomas Van Gilder, MD, who served as Walmart's chief medical officer since 2018, left the company May 15. He was hired as Walmart U.S.'s first CMO and led Walmart Health's first clinical moden design.

4. Thomas Van Gilder, MD, resigned from his role as chief medical officer of Walmart on May 15. Walmart hired Dr. Gilder as its first CMO in 2018. He led Walmart Health's first clinical model design and advanced the company's overall health and wellness strategies.

5. Caroline Johnson, MD, deputy health commissioner of Philadelphia's health department, resigned Jan. 31 over her involvement with two COVID-19 vaccine vendors, with one of which the city terminated its partnership over concerns of possible sales of users' information.

6. In December 2020, Sandhya Rao, MD, left his role as vice president of clinical strategy at Haven, the healthcare company formed by Amazon, JPMorgan Chase and Berkshire Hathaway. Haven later disbanded in January of this year.

7. The head of Uber Health Dan Trigub left the company in September 2020 to start a new healthcare venture capital firm, Redesign Health.

8. HHS CIO Jose Arieta resigned his post Aug. 14, 2020, amid controversy over COVID-19 data reporting requirements.

9. Serkan Kutan in August 2020 resigned from Haven to join Amwell as chief technology officer.