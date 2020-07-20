7 recent health IT exec moves
Here are some of the recent leadership changes affecting health IT.
- University of Miami Health System named David Reis, PhD, its new CIO.
- LaGrangeville, N.Y.-based Nuvance Health tapped Albert Villarin, MD, as vice president and chief medical information officer.
- Pittsburgh-based Allegheny Health Network appointed John Lee, MD, as its new chief medical information officer.
- Fern Health, a digital health company focusing on virtual musculoskeletal pain programs, appointed Hewett Chiu as its new COO.
- The Cambridge (Mass.) Health Alliance named Hannah Galvin, MD, its new chief medical information officer.
- Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox, Ill., promoted Teresa Andrea to be its new vice president and CIO.
- Eko Health, a digital health company that provides hospitals with artificial intelligence-powered devices, tapped Bryan Humbarger to serve as its commercial senior vice president.
