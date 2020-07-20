7 recent health IT exec moves

Here are some of the recent leadership changes affecting health IT.

University of Miami Health System named David Reis, PhD, its new CIO.



LaGrangeville, N.Y.-based Nuvance Health tapped Albert Villarin, MD, as vice president and chief medical information officer.



Pittsburgh-based Allegheny Health Network appointed John Lee, MD, as its new chief medical information officer.



Fern Health, a digital health company focusing on virtual musculoskeletal pain programs, appointed Hewett Chiu as its new COO.



The Cambridge (Mass.) Health Alliance named Hannah Galvin, MD, its new chief medical information officer.



Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox, Ill., promoted Teresa Andrea to be its new vice president and CIO.



Eko Health, a digital health company that provides hospitals with artificial intelligence-powered devices, tapped Bryan Humbarger to serve as its commercial senior vice president.

