SCL Health CIO Craig Richardville earns Colorado CIO of the Year award

ColoradoCIO, a chapter of the InspireCIO Leadership Network, recognized SCL Health Senior Vice President and CIO Craig Richardville for his leadership in the past year.



The organization honored Mr. Richardville with the 2020 Colorado CIO of the Year Large Enterprise ORBIE Award for organizations with more than $2.5 billion in annual revenue. Mr. Richardville became CIO of the nonprofit health system in February 2019 and is responsible for the health system's IT strategy and operations.

He also oversees SCL Health's digital transformation. He leads SCL Health's System Technology Service Center as an innovative service provider and developed the system's technical vision to complement its strategic vision.



Mr. Richardville has previous experience as senior vice president and chief information and analytics officer for Carolinas HealthCare System in Charlotte, N.C., and was president of Richardville Consulting before joining SCL Health.



