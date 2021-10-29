8 health IT moves: Stanford, Google & more

Listen
These health IT moves have been reported since Oct. 15:
- Google has appointed former Headspace executive Dr. Megan Jones Bell as its first clinical director of consumer and mental health.
- Lewis Biggers was tapped as the chief provider officer at Belong Health. He most recently served as the vice president of accountable care at Palo Alto, Calif.-based Stanford Health Care.
- Lyft has promoted Buck Poropatich to serve as the company's new head of healthcare.
- Matthew Mengerink has been appointed the first chief technology officer at Thirty Madison, a digital health platform that delivers care to older adults with chronic conditions.
- Austin, Texas-based Point Health, a digital company, named five people to its board of directors, including Marcus Osborne, senior vice president at Walmart Health, and Jane Barlow, MD, former CMO at CVS Health.
- Hinge Health, a digital musculoskeletal clinic in San Francisco, selected Lalith Vadlamannati, PhD, as its chief technology officer. He previously served as a vice president of engineering at Amazon, where he oversaw a 1,200-person research and development team.
- Vincent Lim was tapped by Hinge Health as its chief people officer. He previously held leadership roles at Google and the online publishing platform Medium.
- Quil, a digital health engagement platform, named Dwight Raum, former interim CIO and chief technology officer at Johns Hopkins, to serve as its new chief digital officer.