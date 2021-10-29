8 health IT moves: Stanford, Google & more

These health IT moves have been reported since Oct. 15:

Google has appointed former Headspace executive Dr. Megan Jones Bell as its first clinical director of consumer and mental health.



Lewis Biggers was tapped as the chief provider officer at Belong Health. He most recently served as the vice president of accountable care at Palo Alto, Calif.-based Stanford Health Care.



Lyft has promoted Buck Poropatich to serve as the company's new head of healthcare.



Matthew Mengerink has been appointed the first chief technology officer at Thirty Madison, a digital health platform that delivers care to older adults with chronic conditions.



Austin, Texas-based Point Health, a digital company, named five people to its board of directors, including Marcus Osborne, senior vice president at Walmart Health, and Jane Barlow, MD, former CMO at CVS Health.



Hinge Health, a digital musculoskeletal clinic in San Francisco, selected Lalith Vadlamannati, PhD, as its chief technology officer. He previously served as a vice president of engineering at Amazon, where he oversaw a 1,200-person research and development team.



Vincent Lim was tapped by Hinge Health as its chief people officer. He previously held leadership roles at Google and the online publishing platform Medium.



Quil, a digital health engagement platform, named Dwight Raum, former interim CIO and chief technology officer at Johns Hopkins, to serve as its new chief digital officer.