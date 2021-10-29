Former Johns Hopkins interim CIO joins digital health company: 5 details 

Quil, a digital health engagement platform, named Dwight Raum, former interim CIO and chief technology officer at Johns Hopkins, to serve as its new chief digital officer, the company announced Oct. 27.

Five details:

1. Mr. Raum most recently served as interim CIO and chief technology officer of Johns Hopkins. He no longer works at the Baltimore-based health system, a Johns Hopkins spokesperson confirmed to Becker's on Oct. 29.

2. Mr. Raum stepped into the interim CIO role at Johns Hopkins last year after Stephanie Reel's retirement in summer 2020; Mr. Raum left the post earlier this month, according to an Oct. 12 Johns Hopkins University Hub report.

3. Over the course of his 20-year career at the health system, he also co-founded and served as executive director of the Technology Innovation Center at Johns Hopkins Medicine and led the team responsible for creating new digital health and screening tools during the pandemic.

4. Quil is a joint venture between Independence Health Group and Comcast; its digital health engagement platform serves patients, members and caregivers and is partnered with providers and health plans across the U.S.

5. As chief digital officer of Quil, Mr. Raum will focus on growing the company's digital care engagement and connected home platforms, which provide personalized care plans and healthcare guidance and resources for users.