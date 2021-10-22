Lyft names new healthcare chief: 4 things to know 

Lyft has promoted Buck Poropatich to serve as the company's new head of healthcare, the ride-hailing service confirmed to Becker's Oct. 22.

Four things to know:

1. Mr. Poropatich joined Lyft in 2019 to lead the company's healthcare strategy and business development division as healthcare strategy director.

2. Before joining Lyft, Mr. Poropatich spent seven years at McKesson and Change Healthcare in various strategy and business development roles. Change Healthcare merged with McKesson in 2017.

3. Lyft has been building its healthcare portfolio and nonemergency medical transportation business for the last few years, signing partnership deals with Epic and a slew of payer and provider collaborations to improve healthcare access.

4. Mr. Poropatich succeeds Megan Callahan as the new head of healthcare at Lyft. Ms. Callahan joined the company in 2018 after serving as chief strategy officer and senior vice president for Change Healthcare.