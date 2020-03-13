5 recent vendor contracts, go-lives

Here are five recent health information technology vendor contracts and go-lives affecting healthcare organizations.

1. Hartford (Conn.) HealthCare inked a partnership with the Israel Innovation Authority that will bring new healthcare technology innovations to the health system and its surrounding areas.

2. Jefferson Community Health and Life hospital will transition to a Cerner Millennium EHR.

3. Logisticare | Circulation, a platform coordinating transportation between rideshare companies and healthcare providers, has become the fourth partner to join Sutter Health | Aetna's tech-enabled initiative to deliver primary care to patients at any time or place.

4. United Community Family Services is implementing a $1.8 million Epic EHR, which will allow the Norwich, Conn.-based medical center to access health information from other Connecticut providers such as Hartford Hospital and Yale New-Haven Hospital.

5. Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel, signed on as a tenant of a new medical innovation center under development at the former Michael Reese Hospital site in Chicago, which will be managed by Kaleidoscope Health Ventures.

