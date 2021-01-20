5 recent health IT exec moves
Below are some of the recent leadership changes affecting health IT.
- Amanda Adkins, vice president of strategic growth at Cerner, left the company after losing her bid for a seat in Congress.
- Cerner Executive Vice President and Chief Client and Services Officer John Peterzalek and Chief Legal Officer Randy Sims also left the Kansas City, Mo.-based EHR company.
- Eric Perakslis, PhD, became the new chief science and digital officer at the Durham, N.C.-based Duke Clinical Research Institute, part of the Duke University School of Medicine.
- Martin Schroeter was chosen by IBM to lead its new IT infrastructure and managed services spinoff company NewCo.
- Dr. Karen Marhefka was named deputy CIO and vice president of information technology for the combined medical group of West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health and Rutgers Health, a part of New Brunswick, N.J.-based Rutgers University.
