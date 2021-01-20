5 recent health IT exec moves

Below are some of the recent leadership changes affecting health IT.

Amanda Adkins, vice president of strategic growth at Cerner, left the company after losing her bid for a seat in Congress.



Cerner Executive Vice President and Chief Client and Services Officer John Peterzalek and Chief Legal Officer Randy Sims also left the Kansas City, Mo.-based EHR company.



Eric Perakslis, PhD, became the new chief science and digital officer at the Durham, N.C.-based Duke Clinical Research Institute, part of the Duke University School of Medicine.



Martin Schroeter was chosen by IBM to lead its new IT infrastructure and managed services spinoff company NewCo.



Dr. Karen Marhefka was named deputy CIO and vice president of information technology for the combined medical group of West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health and Rutgers Health, a part of New Brunswick, N.J.-based Rutgers University.

