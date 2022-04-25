4 recent Big Tech partnerships in healthcare

Listen
From drone medication delivery to more accessible healthcare analytics, big tech companies and disruptors have made several moves in healthcare throughout the month of April.
Here are four recently announced partnerships:
- Alphabet-owned drone company Wing teamed up with Walgreens to deliver some pharmacy products such as over-the-counter medications and household essentials.
- Microsoft's Azure Health Data Services formed a partnership with global analytics software company SAS to build technology that makes health analytics more accessible to healthcare organizations.
- Samsung partnered with health tech company ShareSafe to integrate its mobile technology into its mobile-to-Samsung Smart TV, which will allow the TVs to display EHRs and other sources of content onto the screens.
- Apple announced it is working on an iPhone medicine management tool that will let users scan pill bottles into the application. The software will monitor adherence and remind users to take their medication.