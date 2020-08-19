Tenet in the headlines — 8 latest stories

Here are eight updates on Tenet Healthcare, a 65-hospital system based in Dallas, reported by Becker's Hospital Review since June 15.

1. CEO of Tenet's Conifer Health Solutions to step down

Joseph Eazor, CEO of Tenet Healthcare's Conifer Health Solutions, will step down at the end of August, about seven months after assuming the role.

2. Tenet's net income more than triples in Q2

Tenet Healthcare's revenues declined year over year in the second quarter of 2020, but federal grants made available to help offset lost revenues and expenses tied to the COVID-19 pandemic helped push the company's net income higher.

3. Tenet to end some inpatient services at 2 Massachusetts hospitals

Tenet Healthcare submitted 90-day closure notices for some inpatient medical services at two hospitals in Massachusetts.

4. Tenet names chief strategy officer for 3 California hospitals

Tenet Healthcare named Sabrina High chief strategy officer for its three Central Valley Market hospitals in California.

5. Tenet's Conifer names new executive leaders

Conifer Health Solutions, owned by Tenet Healthcare, named new members of its senior leadership team.

6. Tenet names new CEO of Florida hospital

Tenet Healthcare named Sheri Montgomery CEO of Good Samaritan Medical Center in West Palm Beach, Fla.

7. April volume change for HCA, Tenet & CHS

A report released in late June showed admissions were down about one-third in April for HCA Healthcare, Tenet Healthcare and Community Health Systems compared to the year prior, with even higher declines recorded in surgeries and emergency department visits.

8. Ex-CFO sues Tenet unit, alleges retaliation for whistleblowing

The former CFO of United Surgical Partners International, a subsidiary of Tenet Healthcare, sued his ex-employer in federal court June 24, alleging retaliation for raising concerns about potential securities law violations.

More articles on healthcare finance:

Providence posts $538M loss, lays out 3-part strategic plan

Hospitals must repay Medicare for $100B pandemic lifeline

Medicare payment rules for 2021: 11 notes for hospital execs

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.