CEO of Tenet's Conifer Health Solutions to step down

Joseph Eazor, CEO of Tenet Healthcare's Conifer Health Solutions, will step down eight months after assuming the role.

Mr. Eazor, who was named CEO of Tenet's revenue cycle subsidiary Jan. 21, will leave at the end of August.

Tenet said Mr. Eazor made the decision for personal reasons unrelated to its relationship with Conifer or Tenet.

"We respect Joe's decision and are sorry to see him leave at this time. He had made solid contributions during his short tenure," said Ron Rittenmeyer, Tenet's executive chairman and CEO.

Tenet has begun the process of finding a new CEO, according to the news release.

