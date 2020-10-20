Infirmary Health urges Alabama officials to block rival's proposed expansion

Mobile, Ala.-based Infirmary Health is urging state regulators to block a competitor from building a medical complex in Fairhope, Ala., according to NBC 15.

This summer, Mobile-based USA Health, announced its intent to build an outpatient surgery center.



Infirmary Health President and CEO Mark Nix wrote an opposition letter to the state, urging them to deny USA Health a certificate of need to build the center.



Mr. Nix wrote that the facility would have a detrimental financial impact on Infirmary's Thomas Hospital in Fairhope, 4 miles from the proposed site for the outpatient center. In addition, Mr. Nix claims that outpatient services are already available in the area.

But USA Health CEO Owen Bailey told NBC 15, "I don't think it's going to have a detrimental effect. I think it's going to be complementary."

An administrative law judge is reviewing the dispute this week.

