How much federal aid are hospitals in COVID-19 hot spots getting? A state-by-state analysis

HHS is distributing $10 billion in additional funding to more than 1,000 hospitals in COVID-19 hot spots, the department announced July 17.

The $10 billion, which is the second round of high-impact funding, will be split among hospitals that had more than 161 COVID-19 admissions between Jan. 1 and June 10 or that experienced a disproportionate intensity of COVID-19 admissions. HHS said hospitals will be paid $50,000 per eligible admission.

HHS has released a breakdown of how $8.5 billion of the $10 billion will be allocated. The department said it will provide updates on the distribution of provider relief funds as more hospitals are added.

Below is a breakdown of how much funding hospitals in each state will receive from the second round of high-impact payments.

Alabama

Total payment: $98.6 million

Number of hospitals: 17

Arkansas

Total payment: $350,000

Number of hospitals: 1

Arizona

Total payment: $149.7 million

Number of hospitals: 20

California

Total payment: $554.4 million

Number of hospitals: 56

Colorado

Total payment: $142 million

Number of hospitals: 27

Connecticut

Total payment: $273.7 million

Number of hospitals: 23

Delaware

Total payment: $64.6 million

Number of hospitals: 5

District of Columbia

Total payment: $103.9 million

Number of hospitals: 6

Florida

Total payment: $286.7 million

Number of hospitals: 35

Georgia

Total payment: $259.9 million

Number of hospitals: 48

Idaho

Total payment: $7.5 million

Number of hospitals: 3

Illinois

Total payment: $740 million

Number of hospitals: 60

Indiana

Total payment: $155.5 million

Number of hospitals: 30

Iowa

Total payment: $89.2 million

Number of hospitals: 12

Kansas

Total payment: $22 million

Number of hospitals: 7

Louisiana

Total payment: $223.6 million

Number of hospitals: 47

Maine

Total payment: $9.1 million

Number of hospitals: 1

Maryland

Total payment: $408.5 million

Number of hospitals: 32

Massachusetts

Total payment: $597 million

Number of hospitals: 44

Michigan

Total payment: $198.2 million

Number of hospitals: 43

Minnesota

Total payment: $133.4 million

Number of hospitals: 12

Mississippi

Total payment: $88.8 million

Number of hospitals: 22

Missouri

Total payment: $64.7 million

Number of hospitals: 8

Montana

Total payment: $1.5 million

Number of hospitals: 1

Nebraska

Total payment: $33.2 million

Number of hospitals: 7

Nevada

Total payment: $48.7 million

Number of hospitals: 8

New Hampshire

Total payment: $26.2 million

Number of hospitals: 4

New Jersey

Total payment: $597.7 million

Number of hospitals: 64

New Mexico

Total payment: $74.5 million

Number of hospitals: 10

New York

Total payment: $683.6 million

Number of hospitals: 86

North Carolina

Total payment: $96.3 million

Number of hospitals: 15

North Dakota

Total payment: $9.5 million

Number of hospitals: 1

Ohio

Total payment: $227.7 million

Number of hospitals: 31

Oklahoma

Total payment: $5.3 million

Number of hospitals: 2

Oregon

Total payment: $22.1 million

Number of hospitals: 2

Pennsylvania

Total payment: $654.6 million

Number of hospitals: 47

Rhode Island

Total payment: $71.3 million

Number of hospitals: 5

South Carolina

Total payment: $77.6 million

Number of hospitals: 10

South Dakota

Total payment: $23.6 million

Number of hospitals: 3

Tennessee

Total payment: $28.2 million

Number of hospitals: 4

Texas

Total payment: $377.9 million

Number of hospitals: 44

Utah

Total payment: $14.6 million

Number of hospitals: 3

Virginia

Total payment: $577.7 million

Number of hospitals: 32

Virgin Islands

Total payment: $4.7 million

Number of hospitals: 1

Washington

Total payment: $69.5 million

Number of hospitals: 13

West Virginia

Total payment: $9.8 million

Number of hospitals: 1

Wisconsin

Total payment: $79.3 million

Number of hospitals: 12

