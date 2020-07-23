How much federal aid are hospitals in COVID-19 hot spots getting? A state-by-state analysis
HHS is distributing $10 billion in additional funding to more than 1,000 hospitals in COVID-19 hot spots, the department announced July 17.
The $10 billion, which is the second round of high-impact funding, will be split among hospitals that had more than 161 COVID-19 admissions between Jan. 1 and June 10 or that experienced a disproportionate intensity of COVID-19 admissions. HHS said hospitals will be paid $50,000 per eligible admission.
HHS has released a breakdown of how $8.5 billion of the $10 billion will be allocated. The department said it will provide updates on the distribution of provider relief funds as more hospitals are added.
Below is a breakdown of how much funding hospitals in each state will receive from the second round of high-impact payments.
Alabama
Total payment: $98.6 million
Number of hospitals: 17
Arkansas
Total payment: $350,000
Number of hospitals: 1
Arizona
Total payment: $149.7 million
Number of hospitals: 20
California
Total payment: $554.4 million
Number of hospitals: 56
Colorado
Total payment: $142 million
Number of hospitals: 27
Connecticut
Total payment: $273.7 million
Number of hospitals: 23
Delaware
Total payment: $64.6 million
Number of hospitals: 5
District of Columbia
Total payment: $103.9 million
Number of hospitals: 6
Florida
Total payment: $286.7 million
Number of hospitals: 35
Georgia
Total payment: $259.9 million
Number of hospitals: 48
Idaho
Total payment: $7.5 million
Number of hospitals: 3
Illinois
Total payment: $740 million
Number of hospitals: 60
Indiana
Total payment: $155.5 million
Number of hospitals: 30
Iowa
Total payment: $89.2 million
Number of hospitals: 12
Kansas
Total payment: $22 million
Number of hospitals: 7
Louisiana
Total payment: $223.6 million
Number of hospitals: 47
Maine
Total payment: $9.1 million
Number of hospitals: 1
Maryland
Total payment: $408.5 million
Number of hospitals: 32
Massachusetts
Total payment: $597 million
Number of hospitals: 44
Michigan
Total payment: $198.2 million
Number of hospitals: 43
Minnesota
Total payment: $133.4 million
Number of hospitals: 12
Mississippi
Total payment: $88.8 million
Number of hospitals: 22
Missouri
Total payment: $64.7 million
Number of hospitals: 8
Montana
Total payment: $1.5 million
Number of hospitals: 1
Nebraska
Total payment: $33.2 million
Number of hospitals: 7
Nevada
Total payment: $48.7 million
Number of hospitals: 8
New Hampshire
Total payment: $26.2 million
Number of hospitals: 4
New Jersey
Total payment: $597.7 million
Number of hospitals: 64
New Mexico
Total payment: $74.5 million
Number of hospitals: 10
New York
Total payment: $683.6 million
Number of hospitals: 86
North Carolina
Total payment: $96.3 million
Number of hospitals: 15
North Dakota
Total payment: $9.5 million
Number of hospitals: 1
Ohio
Total payment: $227.7 million
Number of hospitals: 31
Oklahoma
Total payment: $5.3 million
Number of hospitals: 2
Oregon
Total payment: $22.1 million
Number of hospitals: 2
Pennsylvania
Total payment: $654.6 million
Number of hospitals: 47
Rhode Island
Total payment: $71.3 million
Number of hospitals: 5
South Carolina
Total payment: $77.6 million
Number of hospitals: 10
South Dakota
Total payment: $23.6 million
Number of hospitals: 3
Tennessee
Total payment: $28.2 million
Number of hospitals: 4
Texas
Total payment: $377.9 million
Number of hospitals: 44
Utah
Total payment: $14.6 million
Number of hospitals: 3
Virginia
Total payment: $577.7 million
Number of hospitals: 32
Virgin Islands
Total payment: $4.7 million
Number of hospitals: 1
Washington
Total payment: $69.5 million
Number of hospitals: 13
West Virginia
Total payment: $9.8 million
Number of hospitals: 1
Wisconsin
Total payment: $79.3 million
Number of hospitals: 12
