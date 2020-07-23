How much federal aid are hospitals in COVID-19 hot spots getting? A state-by-state analysis

Ayla Ellison 

HHS is distributing $10 billion in additional funding to more than 1,000 hospitals in COVID-19 hot spots, the department announced July 17. 

The $10 billion, which is the second round of high-impact funding, will be split among hospitals that had more than 161 COVID-19 admissions between Jan. 1 and June 10 or that experienced a disproportionate intensity of COVID-19 admissions. HHS said hospitals will be paid $50,000 per eligible admission. 

HHS has released a breakdown of how $8.5 billion of the $10 billion will be allocated. The department said it will provide updates on the distribution of provider relief funds as more hospitals are added. 

Below is a breakdown of how much funding hospitals in each state will receive from the second round of high-impact payments. 

Alabama
Total payment: $98.6 million 
Number of hospitals: 17 

Arkansas
Total payment: $350,000 
Number of hospitals: 1

Arizona
Total payment: $149.7 million 
Number of hospitals: 20 

California
Total payment: $554.4 million 
Number of hospitals: 56

Colorado
Total payment: $142 million 
Number of hospitals: 27

Connecticut 
Total payment: $273.7 million 
Number of hospitals: 23

Delaware
Total payment: $64.6 million 
Number of hospitals: 5

District of Columbia
Total payment: $103.9 million 
Number of hospitals: 6

Florida
Total payment: $286.7 million 
Number of hospitals: 35

Georgia
Total payment: $259.9 million 
Number of hospitals: 48

Idaho
Total payment: $7.5 million 
Number of hospitals: 3

Illinois
Total payment: $740 million 
Number of hospitals: 60

Indiana
Total payment: $155.5 million 
Number of hospitals: 30

Iowa
Total payment: $89.2 million 
Number of hospitals: 12

Kansas 
Total payment: $22 million 
Number of hospitals: 7

Louisiana
Total payment: $223.6 million 
Number of hospitals: 47

Maine
Total payment: $9.1 million 
Number of hospitals: 1

Maryland
Total payment: $408.5 million 
Number of hospitals: 32

Massachusetts
Total payment: $597 million 
Number of hospitals: 44

Michigan
Total payment: $198.2 million 
Number of hospitals: 43

Minnesota
Total payment: $133.4 million 
Number of hospitals: 12

Mississippi
Total payment: $88.8 million 
Number of hospitals: 22

Missouri
Total payment: $64.7 million 
Number of hospitals: 8

Montana
Total payment: $1.5 million 
Number of hospitals: 1

Nebraska
Total payment: $33.2 million 
Number of hospitals: 7

Nevada
Total payment: $48.7 million 
Number of hospitals: 8

New Hampshire
Total payment: $26.2 million 
Number of hospitals: 4

New Jersey
Total payment: $597.7 million 
Number of hospitals: 64

New Mexico
Total payment: $74.5 million 
Number of hospitals: 10

New York
Total payment: $683.6 million 
Number of hospitals: 86

North Carolina
Total payment: $96.3 million 
Number of hospitals: 15

North Dakota
Total payment: $9.5 million 
Number of hospitals: 1

Ohio
Total payment: $227.7 million 
Number of hospitals: 31

Oklahoma
Total payment: $5.3 million 
Number of hospitals: 2

Oregon
Total payment: $22.1 million 
Number of hospitals: 2

Pennsylvania
Total payment: $654.6 million 
Number of hospitals: 47

Rhode Island
Total payment: $71.3 million 
Number of hospitals: 5

South Carolina
Total payment: $77.6 million 
Number of hospitals: 10

South Dakota
Total payment: $23.6 million 
Number of hospitals: 3

Tennessee
Total payment: $28.2 million 
Number of hospitals: 4

Texas
Total payment: $377.9 million  
Number of hospitals: 44

Utah
Total payment: $14.6 million 
Number of hospitals: 3

Virginia
Total payment: $577.7 million 
Number of hospitals: 32

Virgin Islands
Total payment: $4.7 million 
Number of hospitals: 1

Washington
Total payment: $69.5 million 
Number of hospitals: 13

West Virginia
Total payment: $9.8 million 
Number of hospitals: 1

Wisconsin
Total payment: $79.3 million 
Number of hospitals: 12

