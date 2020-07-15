16 recent hospital credit rating downgrades

The following 16 hospital and health system credit rating downgrades occurred since April 1. They are listed in alphabetical order.

1. Boone Hospital Center (Columbia, Mo.) — from "BBB" to "BBB-" (Fitch Ratings)

2. Boulder (Colo.) Community Health — from "A2" to "A3" (Moody's Investors Service)

3. Care New England (Providence, R.I.) — from "BB" to "BB-" (Fitch Ratings); from "BB-" to "B+" (S&P Global Ratings)

4. Catholic Health System (Buffalo, N.Y.) — from "Baa1" to "Baa2" (Moody's Investors Service); from "BBB+" to "BBB" (S&P Global Ratings)

5. Holy Redeemer Health System (Meadowbrook, Pa.) — from "Ba1" to Ba2" (Moody's Investors Service); from "BBB-" to "BB+" (Fitch Ratings)

6. Indiana (Pa.) Regional Medical Center — from "Baa2" to "Baa3" (Moody's Investors Service)

7. Marshall Medical Center (Placerville, Calif.) — from "BBB-" to "BB+" (Fitch Ratings)

8. Medical Center Hospital (Odessa, Texas) — from "BBB" to "BBB-" (S&P Global Ratings)

9. Mon Health (Morgantown, W.Va.) — from "BBB+" to "BBB" (S&P Global Ratings)

10. Nuvance Health (Lagrangeville, N.Y.) — from "A3" to "Baa2" (Moody's Investors Service)

11. Oroville (Calif.) Hospital — from "BB+" to "BB" (S&P Global Ratings)

12. San Antonio Regional Hospital (Upland, Calif.) — from "BBB+" to "BBB" (S&P Global Ratings)

13. Sutter Health (Sacramento, Calif.) — from "Aa3" to "A1" (Moody's Investors Service); from "AA-" to "A+" (S&P Global Ratings)

14. Vidant Health (Greenville, N.C.) — from "A1" to "A2" (Moody's Investors Service)

15. Virginia Mason Medical Center (Seattle) — from "BBB" to "BBB-" (S&P Global Ratings); from "Baa2" to "Baa3" (Moody's Investors Service)

16. Washington County (Calif.) Health Care District — from "Baa1" to "Baa2" (Moody's Investors Service)

