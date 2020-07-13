HHS to distribute $4B in COVID-19 aid — here's how much hospitals in each state are getting
HHS announced July 10 that it will send an additional $4 billion in funding to hospitals affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The bulk of the funds — $3 billion — will be split among 214 safety-net hospitals. HHS is also sending a total of more than $1 billion to 479 rural hospitals and other healthcare providers in small metropolitan areas.
Below is a breakdown of how much funding safety-net hospitals and small city and rural specialty hospitals in each state will receive from the $4 billion and the total number of hospitals receiving payments. HHS combined the totals for some states.
Alaska/Oregon/Washington
Total payment to safety-net hospitals: $69 million
Number of safety-net hospitals: 7
Alaska/Washington
Total payment to small city and rural hospitals: $30.6 million
Number of small city and rural hospitals: 9
Alabama
Total payment to safety-net hospitals: $102.7 million
Number of safety-net hospitals: 8
Total payment to small city and rural hospitals: $29.9 million
Number of small city and rural hospitals: 17
Arkansas
Total payment to small city and rural hospitals: $18.4 million
Number of small city and rural hospitals: 7
Arkansas/Missouri
Total payment to safety-net hospitals: $36.5 million
Number of safety-net hospitals: 5
Arizona
Total payment to small city and rural hospitals: $19.5 million
Number of small city and rural hospitals: 6
Arizona/Nevada
Total payment to safety-net hospitals: $47.5 million
Number of safety-net hospitals: 3
California/Hawaii
Total payment to safety-net hospitals: $387.4 million
Number of safety-net hospitals: 18
Total payment to small city and rural hospitals: $28.7 million
Number of small city and rural hospitals: 13
Colorado
Total payment to safety-net hospitals: $70.7 million
Number of safety-net hospitals: 5
Total payment to small city and rural hospitals: $12.3 million
Number of small city and rural hospitals: 5
Connecticut/Massachusetts
Total payment to safety-net hospitals: $45.9 million
Number of safety-net hospitals: 4
Total payment to small city and rural hospitals: $9 million
Number of small city and rural hospitals: 4
Delaware
Total payment to small city and rural hospitals: $4 million
Number of small city and rural hospitals: 2
Florida
Total payment to safety-net hospitals: $170.4 million
Number of safety-net hospitals: 9
Total payment to small city and rural hospitals: $21.3 million
Number of small city and rural hospitals: 15
Georgia
Total payment to safety-net hospitals: $106.2 million
Number of safety-net hospitals: 9
Total payment to small city and rural hospitals: $45.3 million
Number of small city and rural hospitals: 18
Idaho
Total payment to small city and rural hospitals: $15 million
Number of small city and rural hospitals: 7
Illinois
Total payment to small city and rural hospitals: $43.8 million
Number of small city and rural hospitals: 18
Illinois/Wisconsin
Total payment to safety-net hospitals: $130.5 million
Number of safety-net hospitals: 9
Indiana
Total payment to small city and rural hospitals: $51.4 million
Number of small city and rural hospitals: 21
Indiana/Ohio
Total payment to safety-net hospitals: $97.8 million
Number of safety-net hospitals: 7
Iowa
Total payment to small city and rural hospitals: $21.5 million
Number of small city and rural hospitals: 12
Iowa/Minnesota
Total payment to safety-net hospitals: $43.2 million
Number of safety-net hospitals: 4
Kansas
Total payment to safety-net hospitals: $20 million
Number of safety-net hospitals: 4
Kansas/Nebraska
Total payment to small city and rural hospitals: $16 million
Number of small city and rural hospitals: 8
Kentucky
Total payment to safety-net hospitals: $77.1 million
Number of safety-net hospitals: 7
Total payment to small city and rural hospitals: $30.4 million
Number of small city and rural hospitals: 10
Louisiana
Total payment to safety-net hospitals: $88.2 million
Number of safety-net hospitals: 8
Total payment to small city and rural hospitals: $53.6 million
Number of small city and rural hospitals: 32
Maine
Total payment to small city and rural hospitals: $10.4 million
Number of small city and rural hospitals: 5
Maine/New Hampshire
Total payment to safety-net hospitals: $39.7 million
Number of safety-net hospitals: 5
Maryland
Total payment to safety-net hospitals: $81.4 million
Number of safety-net hospitals: 2
Total payment to small city and rural hospitals: $6.6 million
Number of small city and rural hospitals: 3
Michigan
Total payment to safety-net hospitals: $62.5 million
Number of safety-net hospitals: 7
Total payment to small city and rural hospitals: $32.4 million
Number of small city and rural hospitals: 13
Minnesota
Total payment to small city and rural hospitals: $33.1 million
Number of small city and rural hospitals: 14
Mississippi
Total payment to safety-net hospitals: $10 million
Number of safety-net hospitals: 2
Total payment to small city and rural hospitals: $13.5 million
Number of small city and rural hospitals: 4
Missouri
Total payment to small city and rural hospitals: $42.5 million
Number of small city and rural hospitals: 12
Montana
Total payment to small city and rural hospitals: $13.9 million
Number of small city and rural hospitals: 7
Nevada
Total payment to small city and rural hospitals: $5.8 million
Number of small city and rural hospitals: 2
New Hampshire
Total payment to small city and rural hospitals: $6.1 million
Number of small city and rural hospitals: 2
New Jersey
Total payment to safety-net hospitals: $77.2 million
Number of safety-net hospitals: 4
Total payment to small city and rural hospitals: $4.9 million
Number of small city and rural hospitals: 3
New Mexico
Total payment to safety-net hospitals: $58.9 million
Number of safety-net hospitals: 3
Total payment to small city and rural hospitals: $13.8 million
Number of small city and rural hospitals: 4
New York
Total payment to safety-net hospitals: $319.5 million
Number of safety-net hospitals: 13
Total payment to small city and rural hospitals: $18 million
Number of small city and rural hospitals: 8
North Carolina
Total payment to safety-net hospitals: $21.5 million
Number of safety-net hospitals: 4
Total payment to small city and rural hospitals: $21 million
Number of small city and rural hospitals: 11
North Dakota
Total payment to small city and rural hospitals: $15.9 million
Number of small city and rural hospitals: 5
Ohio
Total payment to small city and rural hospitals: $27.1 million
Number of small city and rural hospitals: 14
Oklahoma
Total payment to safety-net hospitals: $71.7 million
Number of safety-net hospitals: 7
Total payment to small city and rural hospitals: $12 million
Number of small city and rural hospitals: 7
Oregon
Total payment to small city and rural hospitals: $16.1 million
Number of small city and rural hospitals: 6
Pennsylvania
Total payment to safety-net hospitals: $89.6 million
Number of safety-net hospitals: 5
Total payment to small city and rural hospitals: $46.9 million
Number of small city and rural hospitals: 21
Puerto Rico
Total payment to small city and rural hospitals: $4.2 million
Number of small city and rural hospitals: 8
South Carolina
Total payment to safety-net hospitals: $102.9 million
Number of safety-net hospitals: 8
Total payment to small city and rural hospitals: $13.8 million
Number of small city and rural hospitals: 7
South Dakota
Total payment to safety-net hospitals: $10 million
Number of safety-net hospitals: 2
Total payment to small city and rural hospitals: $14.8 million
Number of small city and rural hospitals: 8
Tennessee
Total payment to safety-net hospitals: $169.8 million
Number of safety-net hospitals: 14
Total payment to small city and rural hospitals: $38 million
Number of small city and rural hospitals: 20
Texas
Total payment to safety-net hospitals: $325.2 million
Number of safety-net hospitals: 25
Total payment to small city and rural hospitals: $85.3 million
Number of small city and rural hospitals: 43
Utah
Total payment to small city and rural hospitals: $6.7 million
Number of small city and rural hospitals: 3
Vermont
Total payment to small city and rural hospitals: $7.6 million
Number of small city and rural hospitals: 3
Virginia
Total payment to small city and rural hospitals: $25.8 million
Number of small city and rural hospitals: 10
Virginia/West Virginia
Total payment to safety-net hospitals: $40.2 million
Number of safety-net hospitals: 6
West Virginia
Total payment to small city and rural hospitals: $18.4
Number of small city and rural hospitals: 10
Wisconsin
Total payment to small city and rural hospitals: $41.8 million
Number of small city and rural hospitals: 19
Wyoming
Total payment to small city and rural hospitals: $9.5 million
Number of small city and rural hospitals: 3
