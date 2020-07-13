HHS to distribute $4B in COVID-19 aid — here's how much hospitals in each state are getting

HHS announced July 10 that it will send an additional $4 billion in funding to hospitals affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The bulk of the funds — $3 billion — will be split among 214 safety-net hospitals. HHS is also sending a total of more than $1 billion to 479 rural hospitals and other healthcare providers in small metropolitan areas.

Below is a breakdown of how much funding safety-net hospitals and small city and rural specialty hospitals in each state will receive from the $4 billion and the total number of hospitals receiving payments. HHS combined the totals for some states.

Alaska/Oregon/Washington

Total payment to safety-net hospitals: $69 million

Number of safety-net hospitals: 7

Alaska/Washington

Total payment to small city and rural hospitals: $30.6 million

Number of small city and rural hospitals: 9

Alabama

Total payment to safety-net hospitals: $102.7 million

Number of safety-net hospitals: 8

Total payment to small city and rural hospitals: $29.9 million

Number of small city and rural hospitals: 17

Arkansas

Total payment to small city and rural hospitals: $18.4 million

Number of small city and rural hospitals: 7

Arkansas/Missouri

Total payment to safety-net hospitals: $36.5 million

Number of safety-net hospitals: 5

Arizona

Total payment to small city and rural hospitals: $19.5 million

Number of small city and rural hospitals: 6

Arizona/Nevada

Total payment to safety-net hospitals: $47.5 million

Number of safety-net hospitals: 3

California/Hawaii

Total payment to safety-net hospitals: $387.4 million

Number of safety-net hospitals: 18

Total payment to small city and rural hospitals: $28.7 million

Number of small city and rural hospitals: 13

Colorado

Total payment to safety-net hospitals: $70.7 million

Number of safety-net hospitals: 5

Total payment to small city and rural hospitals: $12.3 million

Number of small city and rural hospitals: 5

Connecticut/Massachusetts

Total payment to safety-net hospitals: $45.9 million

Number of safety-net hospitals: 4

Total payment to small city and rural hospitals: $9 million

Number of small city and rural hospitals: 4

Delaware

Total payment to small city and rural hospitals: $4 million

Number of small city and rural hospitals: 2

Florida

Total payment to safety-net hospitals: $170.4 million

Number of safety-net hospitals: 9

Total payment to small city and rural hospitals: $21.3 million

Number of small city and rural hospitals: 15

Georgia

Total payment to safety-net hospitals: $106.2 million

Number of safety-net hospitals: 9

Total payment to small city and rural hospitals: $45.3 million

Number of small city and rural hospitals: 18

Idaho

Total payment to small city and rural hospitals: $15 million

Number of small city and rural hospitals: 7

Illinois

Total payment to small city and rural hospitals: $43.8 million

Number of small city and rural hospitals: 18

Illinois/Wisconsin

Total payment to safety-net hospitals: $130.5 million

Number of safety-net hospitals: 9

Indiana

Total payment to small city and rural hospitals: $51.4 million

Number of small city and rural hospitals: 21

Indiana/Ohio

Total payment to safety-net hospitals: $97.8 million

Number of safety-net hospitals: 7

Iowa

Total payment to small city and rural hospitals: $21.5 million

Number of small city and rural hospitals: 12

Iowa/Minnesota

Total payment to safety-net hospitals: $43.2 million

Number of safety-net hospitals: 4

Kansas

Total payment to safety-net hospitals: $20 million

Number of safety-net hospitals: 4

Kansas/Nebraska

Total payment to small city and rural hospitals: $16 million

Number of small city and rural hospitals: 8

Kentucky

Total payment to safety-net hospitals: $77.1 million

Number of safety-net hospitals: 7

Total payment to small city and rural hospitals: $30.4 million

Number of small city and rural hospitals: 10

Louisiana

Total payment to safety-net hospitals: $88.2 million

Number of safety-net hospitals: 8

Total payment to small city and rural hospitals: $53.6 million

Number of small city and rural hospitals: 32

Maine

Total payment to small city and rural hospitals: $10.4 million

Number of small city and rural hospitals: 5

Maine/New Hampshire

Total payment to safety-net hospitals: $39.7 million

Number of safety-net hospitals: 5

Maryland

Total payment to safety-net hospitals: $81.4 million

Number of safety-net hospitals: 2

Total payment to small city and rural hospitals: $6.6 million

Number of small city and rural hospitals: 3

Michigan

Total payment to safety-net hospitals: $62.5 million

Number of safety-net hospitals: 7

Total payment to small city and rural hospitals: $32.4 million

Number of small city and rural hospitals: 13

Minnesota

Total payment to small city and rural hospitals: $33.1 million

Number of small city and rural hospitals: 14

Mississippi

Total payment to safety-net hospitals: $10 million

Number of safety-net hospitals: 2

Total payment to small city and rural hospitals: $13.5 million

Number of small city and rural hospitals: 4

Missouri

Total payment to small city and rural hospitals: $42.5 million

Number of small city and rural hospitals: 12

Montana

Total payment to small city and rural hospitals: $13.9 million

Number of small city and rural hospitals: 7

Nevada

Total payment to small city and rural hospitals: $5.8 million

Number of small city and rural hospitals: 2

New Hampshire

Total payment to small city and rural hospitals: $6.1 million

Number of small city and rural hospitals: 2

New Jersey

Total payment to safety-net hospitals: $77.2 million

Number of safety-net hospitals: 4

Total payment to small city and rural hospitals: $4.9 million

Number of small city and rural hospitals: 3

New Mexico

Total payment to safety-net hospitals: $58.9 million

Number of safety-net hospitals: 3

Total payment to small city and rural hospitals: $13.8 million

Number of small city and rural hospitals: 4

New York

Total payment to safety-net hospitals: $319.5 million

Number of safety-net hospitals: 13

Total payment to small city and rural hospitals: $18 million

Number of small city and rural hospitals: 8

North Carolina

Total payment to safety-net hospitals: $21.5 million

Number of safety-net hospitals: 4

Total payment to small city and rural hospitals: $21 million

Number of small city and rural hospitals: 11

North Dakota

Total payment to small city and rural hospitals: $15.9 million

Number of small city and rural hospitals: 5

Ohio

Total payment to small city and rural hospitals: $27.1 million

Number of small city and rural hospitals: 14

Oklahoma

Total payment to safety-net hospitals: $71.7 million

Number of safety-net hospitals: 7

Total payment to small city and rural hospitals: $12 million

Number of small city and rural hospitals: 7

Oregon

Total payment to small city and rural hospitals: $16.1 million

Number of small city and rural hospitals: 6

Pennsylvania

Total payment to safety-net hospitals: $89.6 million

Number of safety-net hospitals: 5

Total payment to small city and rural hospitals: $46.9 million

Number of small city and rural hospitals: 21

Puerto Rico

Total payment to small city and rural hospitals: $4.2 million

Number of small city and rural hospitals: 8

South Carolina

Total payment to safety-net hospitals: $102.9 million

Number of safety-net hospitals: 8

Total payment to small city and rural hospitals: $13.8 million

Number of small city and rural hospitals: 7

South Dakota

Total payment to safety-net hospitals: $10 million

Number of safety-net hospitals: 2

Total payment to small city and rural hospitals: $14.8 million

Number of small city and rural hospitals: 8

Tennessee

Total payment to safety-net hospitals: $169.8 million

Number of safety-net hospitals: 14

Total payment to small city and rural hospitals: $38 million

Number of small city and rural hospitals: 20

Texas

Total payment to safety-net hospitals: $325.2 million

Number of safety-net hospitals: 25

Total payment to small city and rural hospitals: $85.3 million

Number of small city and rural hospitals: 43

Utah

Total payment to small city and rural hospitals: $6.7 million

Number of small city and rural hospitals: 3

Vermont

Total payment to small city and rural hospitals: $7.6 million

Number of small city and rural hospitals: 3

Virginia

Total payment to small city and rural hospitals: $25.8 million

Number of small city and rural hospitals: 10

Virginia/West Virginia

Total payment to safety-net hospitals: $40.2 million

Number of safety-net hospitals: 6

West Virginia

Total payment to small city and rural hospitals: $18.4

Number of small city and rural hospitals: 10

Wisconsin

Total payment to small city and rural hospitals: $41.8 million

Number of small city and rural hospitals: 19

Wyoming

Total payment to small city and rural hospitals: $9.5 million

Number of small city and rural hospitals: 3

More articles on healthcare finance:

20 healthcare companies that gave back their PPP loans

Elective surgery pause in Texas is bad credit news for hospital operators

HealthPartners to lay off 200, close clinics

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.