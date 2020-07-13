HHS to distribute $4B in COVID-19 aid — here's how much hospitals in each state are getting

HHS announced July 10 that it will send an additional $4 billion in funding to hospitals affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The bulk of the funds — $3 billion — will be split among 214 safety-net hospitals. HHS is also sending a total of more than $1 billion to 479 rural hospitals and other healthcare providers in small metropolitan areas.

Below is a breakdown of how much funding safety-net hospitals and small city and rural specialty hospitals in each state will receive from the $4 billion and the total number of hospitals receiving payments. HHS combined the totals for some states. 

Alaska/Oregon/Washington
Total payment to safety-net hospitals: $69 million 
Number of safety-net hospitals: 7

Alaska/Washington
Total payment to small city and rural hospitals: $30.6 million 
Number of small city and rural hospitals: 9 

Alabama
Total payment to safety-net hospitals: $102.7 million 
Number of safety-net hospitals: 8
Total payment to small city and rural hospitals: $29.9 million 
Number of small city and rural hospitals: 17 

Arkansas
Total payment to small city and rural hospitals: $18.4 million 
Number of small city and rural hospitals: 7 

Arkansas/Missouri
Total payment to safety-net hospitals: $36.5 million 
Number of safety-net hospitals: 5

Arizona
Total payment to small city and rural hospitals: $19.5 million 
Number of small city and rural hospitals: 6 

Arizona/Nevada
Total payment to safety-net hospitals: $47.5 million 
Number of safety-net hospitals: 3

California/Hawaii
Total payment to safety-net hospitals: $387.4 million 
Number of safety-net hospitals: 18 
Total payment to small city and rural hospitals: $28.7 million 
Number of small city and rural hospitals: 13

Colorado
Total payment to safety-net hospitals: $70.7 million 
Number of safety-net hospitals: 5
Total payment to small city and rural hospitals: $12.3 million 
Number of small city and rural hospitals: 5

Connecticut/Massachusetts
Total payment to safety-net hospitals: $45.9 million 
Number of safety-net hospitals: 4
Total payment to small city and rural hospitals: $9 million 
Number of small city and rural hospitals: 4

Delaware
Total payment to small city and rural hospitals: $4 million 
Number of small city and rural hospitals: 2

Florida
Total payment to safety-net hospitals: $170.4 million 
Number of safety-net hospitals: 9
Total payment to small city and rural hospitals: $21.3 million 
Number of small city and rural hospitals: 15

Georgia
Total payment to safety-net hospitals: $106.2 million 
Number of safety-net hospitals: 9
Total payment to small city and rural hospitals: $45.3 million 
Number of small city and rural hospitals: 18 

Idaho 
Total payment to small city and rural hospitals: $15 million 
Number of small city and rural hospitals: 7 

Illinois 
Total payment to small city and rural hospitals: $43.8 million 
Number of small city and rural hospitals: 18 

Illinois/Wisconsin
Total payment to safety-net hospitals: $130.5 million 
Number of safety-net hospitals: 9 

Indiana
Total payment to small city and rural hospitals: $51.4 million 
Number of small city and rural hospitals: 21

Indiana/Ohio
Total payment to safety-net hospitals: $97.8 million 
Number of safety-net hospitals: 7

Iowa
Total payment to small city and rural hospitals: $21.5 million 
Number of small city and rural hospitals: 12

Iowa/Minnesota
Total payment to safety-net hospitals: $43.2 million 
Number of safety-net hospitals: 4

Kansas
Total payment to safety-net hospitals: $20 million 
Number of safety-net hospitals: 4

Kansas/Nebraska
Total payment to small city and rural hospitals: $16 million 
Number of small city and rural hospitals: 8 

Kentucky 
Total payment to safety-net hospitals: $77.1 million 
Number of safety-net hospitals: 7 
Total payment to small city and rural hospitals: $30.4 million 
Number of small city and rural hospitals: 10 

Louisiana
Total payment to safety-net hospitals: $88.2 million 
Number of safety-net hospitals: 8 
Total payment to small city and rural hospitals: $53.6 million 
Number of small city and rural hospitals: 32

Maine
Total payment to small city and rural hospitals: $10.4 million 
Number of small city and rural hospitals: 5

Maine/New Hampshire
Total payment to safety-net hospitals: $39.7 million 
Number of safety-net hospitals: 5

Maryland
Total payment to safety-net hospitals: $81.4 million 
Number of safety-net hospitals: 2
Total payment to small city and rural hospitals: $6.6 million 
Number of small city and rural hospitals: 3

Michigan
Total payment to safety-net hospitals: $62.5 million 
Number of safety-net hospitals: 7 
Total payment to small city and rural hospitals: $32.4 million 
Number of small city and rural hospitals: 13

Minnesota
Total payment to small city and rural hospitals: $33.1 million 
Number of small city and rural hospitals: 14

Mississippi 
Total payment to safety-net hospitals: $10 million 
Number of safety-net hospitals: 2
Total payment to small city and rural hospitals: $13.5 million 
Number of small city and rural hospitals: 4

Missouri
Total payment to small city and rural hospitals: $42.5 million 
Number of small city and rural hospitals: 12

Montana
Total payment to small city and rural hospitals: $13.9 million 
Number of small city and rural hospitals: 7 

Nevada
Total payment to small city and rural hospitals: $5.8 million
Number of small city and rural hospitals: 2

New Hampshire
Total payment to small city and rural hospitals: $6.1 million 
Number of small city and rural hospitals: 2

New Jersey 
Total payment to safety-net hospitals: $77.2 million 
Number of safety-net hospitals: 4
Total payment to small city and rural hospitals:  $4.9 million
Number of small city and rural hospitals: 3

New Mexico
Total payment to safety-net hospitals: $58.9 million 
Number of safety-net hospitals: 3
Total payment to small city and rural hospitals: $13.8 million 
Number of small city and rural hospitals: 4

New York
Total payment to safety-net hospitals: $319.5 million 
Number of safety-net hospitals: 13
Total payment to small city and rural hospitals: $18 million   
Number of small city and rural hospitals: 8 

North Carolina 
Total payment to safety-net hospitals: $21.5 million 
Number of safety-net hospitals: 4
Total payment to small city and rural hospitals: $21 million 
Number of small city and rural hospitals: 11

North Dakota
Total payment to small city and rural hospitals: $15.9 million 
Number of small city and rural hospitals: 5

Ohio
Total payment to small city and rural hospitals: $27.1 million   
Number of small city and rural hospitals: 14

Oklahoma
Total payment to safety-net hospitals: $71.7 million 
Number of safety-net hospitals: 7 
Total payment to small city and rural hospitals: $12 million  
Number of small city and rural hospitals: 7 

Oregon
Total payment to small city and rural hospitals: $16.1 million   
Number of small city and rural hospitals: 6

Pennsylvania
Total payment to safety-net hospitals: $89.6 million 
Number of safety-net hospitals: 5
Total payment to small city and rural hospitals: $46.9 million   
Number of small city and rural hospitals: 21

Puerto Rico 
Total payment to small city and rural hospitals: $4.2 million   
Number of small city and rural hospitals: 8 

South Carolina
Total payment to safety-net hospitals: $102.9 million 
Number of safety-net hospitals: 8 
Total payment to small city and rural hospitals: $13.8 million  
Number of small city and rural hospitals: 7 

South Dakota
Total payment to safety-net hospitals: $10 million 
Number of safety-net hospitals: 2
Total payment to small city and rural hospitals: $14.8 million  
Number of small city and rural hospitals: 8 

Tennessee
Total payment to safety-net hospitals: $169.8 million 
Number of safety-net hospitals: 14
Total payment to small city and rural hospitals: $38 million   
Number of small city and rural hospitals: 20 

Texas
Total payment to safety-net hospitals: $325.2 million 
Number of safety-net hospitals: 25
Total payment to small city and rural hospitals: $85.3 million   
Number of small city and rural hospitals: 43

Utah
Total payment to small city and rural hospitals: $6.7 million  
Number of small city and rural hospitals: 3

Vermont 
Total payment to small city and rural hospitals: $7.6 million   
Number of small city and rural hospitals: 3

Virginia
Total payment to small city and rural hospitals: $25.8 million   
Number of small city and rural hospitals: 10 

Virginia/West Virginia
Total payment to safety-net hospitals: $40.2 million 
Number of safety-net hospitals: 6

West Virginia
Total payment to small city and rural hospitals: $18.4 
Number of small city and rural hospitals: 10 

Wisconsin 
Total payment to small city and rural hospitals: $41.8 million  
Number of small city and rural hospitals: 19 

Wyoming
Total payment to small city and rural hospitals: $9.5 million   
Number of small city and rural hospitals: 3

