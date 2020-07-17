HHS sends additional $10B to hospitals in COVID-19 hot spots

HHS announced July 17 that it will begin distributing $10 billion in additional funding to more than 1,000 hospitals in COVID-19 hot spots next week.

The $10 billion, which is the second round of high-impact funding, will be split among hospitals that had more than 161 COVID-19 admissions between Jan. 1 and June 10 or that experienced a disproportionate intensity of COVID-19 admissions. HHS said hospitals will be paid $50,000 per eligible admission.

Payments from the $10 billion in federal aid will be distributed as early as July 20.

The first round of high-impact funding totaled $12 billion and was distributed to nearly 400 hospitals with 100 or more COVID-19 admissions between Jan. 1 and April 10. Hospitals were paid $76,975 per eligible admission.

The previous high-impact payments were considered when determining each hospital's payment in the second round of distribution, HHS said.

The American Hospital Association said it appreciates HHS releasing the funds, but more aid is needed.

"The AHA thanks HHS for distributing additional CARES Act emergency relief funds to 'hot spot' hospitals and health systems on the frontlines in the fight against this pandemic," AHA President and CEO Rick Pollack said in a statement. "However, since this distribution of funding for 'hot spots' does not take into account the latest spike in cases and hospitalizations in some parts of the country, we look forward to working with the Administration to ensure that additional relief will be distributed to 'hot spots' and all hospitals."

