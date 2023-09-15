Cleveland Clinic: 7 recent headlines

Cleveland Clinic has hit the headlines recently with a string of announcements that include several changes in the executive suite, the opening of a new hospital and international expansion. Here are more details on those stories featuring the 23-hospital system.

Cleveland Clinic reported a $21.4 million operating loss in the second quarter compared with a $183.5 million loss in the same period last year. Overall income for the system totaled $145.2 million, up significantly from a $786.9 million loss in 2022.



The system hired its first ever chief analytics officer in August, Albert Marinez, who is tasked with overseeing data strategies to improve patient care, lower costs and boost growth. The system also hired its first chief community officer, Vickie Eaton Johnson, to bolster relationships with stakeholders in the communities it operates in. More details on these and several other recent executive appointments at Cleveland Clinic can be found here.



The health system completed renovations to the emergency department on its main campus, changes that were described as "long past due" by Bradford Borden, MD, chair of the Emergency Services Institute at Cleveland Clinic.



The system is expanding its international presence with the opening of a second outpatient facility in London in late 2023. The new facility will build on one other outpatient location and its Cleveland Clinic London Hospital, a 184-bed facility. Cleveland Clinic also has locations in Toronto and Abu Dhabi.



Cleveland Clinic opened a hospital outfitted with private 5G to allow for more secure connectivity and a "digital hospital" experience. Cleveland Clinic Mentor (Ohio) Hospital began operating July 11.