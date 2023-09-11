Cleveland Clinic wraps up 'long past due' ED improvements

Cleveland Clinic announced Sept. 11 that it completed renovations to the emergency department on its main campus, a multimillion investment that one health system official described as overdue.

The health system updated 30 beds across two units. The renovations are the first renovations to the ED on Cleveland Clinic's main campus since it opened in 1994. The project, funded with support of the Sam H. and Maria Miller Family Foundation in Cleveland, cost approximately $4.8 million.

"These improvements were long past due," Bradford Borden, MD, chairman of Emergency Services Institute at Cleveland Clinic, said. "By improving efficiency and collaboration throughout the unit, we will be able to deliver even better patient care and increase caregiver satisfaction. We are extremely grateful to the Miller family for making this possible."

All rooms but one are now private; they were previously separated by a curtain. Three rooms are updated with advanced capabilities for the safety of patients with behavioral health needs. Other details of the renovated bed areas include relocated sinks, updated cabinetry, staff workstations and the addition of more medical utilities.

The units' central area was reorganized to give caregivers greater visibility to monitor patients, facilitate collaboration and improve instruction for medical residents.