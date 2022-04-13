9 revenue cycle deals to know

From hospitals pursuing partnerships with revenue cycle management companies to revenue cycle firms merging or calling off divestiture plans, here are nine deals to know in the RCM space:

1. GrowthCurve Capital, a private equity firm, completed its acquisition of Revecore and named a new CEO for the revenue cycle company.



2. Omega Healthcare completed its acquisition of ApexonHealth, an automation-based revenue cycle management and payer solutions provider, and Vasta Global, a provider of real-world data abstraction and analytics for the oncology market.

3. Private equity firms Berkshire Partners and Warburg Pincus agreed to buy a significant stake in the health system revenue cycle management company Ensemble Health.



4. New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health entered a 10-year agreement to use Clinithink's CLiX revenue solution.



5. Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare announced March 1 it will not pursue a spinoff of its revenue cycle division, Conifer Health Solutions.

6. Rockford, Ill.-based Mercyhealth is partnering with Synchrony, a consumer payments and financing solutions provider, to improve patient financing options.

7. Day Kimball Healthcare in Putnam, Conn., tapped Ensemble Health Partners as its revenue cycle management partner. The health system will work with Ensemble on patient scheduling and registration, billing, and collections.

8. Greenbrae, Calif.-based MarinHealth selected Optum to provide supply chain and revenue cycle management services. As a result of the partnership, certain MarinHealth employees performing these in-house functions will become employees of Optum.

9. Revenue cycle management company R1 RCM plans to acquire Cloudmed in an all-stock deal worth about $4.1 billion, including debt, the organizations said Jan. 10. The organizations expect the deal to close in the second quarter of 2022.