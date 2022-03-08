Northwell, Clinithink enter 10-year RCM deal

New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health has entered a 10-year agreement to use Clinithink's CLiX revenue solution.

The 22-hospital system with over 800 outpatient facilities signed the deal in an effort to improve its revenue cycle management operations, according to a March 7 Clinithink news release.

Northwell will first use CLiX revenue to augment review of cases, Northwell Chief Revenue Officer Gerard Brogan, MD, said in the news release. He said the deal allows the system to extend its revenue cycle review without raising staff costs.

"Even though we have an extensive revenue cycle management team, we know we cannot currently cover all our activity with manual chart review, especially in relation to identifying co-morbidities," Dr. Brogan said. "Having carefully evaluated Clinithink, we have partnered with them to bring this automation process to our system in a strategic 10-year deal."