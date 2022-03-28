Private equity firms agree to buy Ensemble Health 

Private equity firms Berkshire Partners and Warburg Pincus have agreed to buy a significant stake in the health system revenue cycle management company Ensemble Health. 

Cincinnati-based Ensemble partners with nearly 300 hospitals across the U.S. to improve financial outcomes, the billing process and customer service, according to a March 28 news release from the company.

Ensemble said the transaction will allow it to invest in new technology and employees. 

Cincinnati-based Bon Secours Mercy Health and private equity firm Golden Gate Capital will remain as minority shareholders, according to the news release.

