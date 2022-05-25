8 recent gifts to healthcare organizations of $20M or more

Becker's has reported on the following eight donations of $20 million or more since April 29:

1. Mount Sinai receives $20M gift to battle healthcare disparities

New York City-based Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai received a $20 million donation over five years from Royalty Pharma, a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties. The gift went to the organization's Institute for Health Equity Research.

2. Businessman pledges $50M to U of Houston medical school

University of Houston College of Medicine received a $50 million pledge from businessman Tilman Fertitta, who owns Landry's restaurants as well as the NBA's Houston Rockets, and his family. The school has been renamed the Tilman J. Fertitta Family College of Medicine.

3. Couple donates $20M to Nuvance Health for new pavilion

Nuvance Health has received a $20 million donation toward Norwalk Hospital's new patient pavilion, the Danbury, Conn.-based health system said May 12.

4. California hospital receives $25M gift

Pasadena, Calif.-based Huntington Hospital received a $25 million donation from the Panda Charitable Family Foundation of the Cherng family, the founders of Panda Express.

5. $50M gift to expand spine care at NewYork-Presbyterian

New York City-based NewYork-Presbyterian received a $50 million donation to expand its Och Spine program.

6. Providence hospital receives $53M gift from anonymous donors

Orange, Calif.-based Providence St. Joseph Hospital received a $53 million donation from a couple who chose to remain anonymous.

7. Houston Methodist receives anonymous $50M gift

An anonymous donor gifted Houston Methodist $50 million, the second-largest gift in the hospital's history, which will be used to support and grow several services.

8. Memorial Sloan Kettering receives $50M gift

New York City-based Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center has established a new research initiative after receiving a $50 million donation from the Starr Foundation.