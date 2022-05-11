California hospital receives $25M gift

Pasadena, Calif.-based Huntington Hospital received a $25 million donation from the Panda Charitable Family Foundation of the Cherng family, the founders of Panda Express.

To honor the family, Huntington's West Tower has been renamed the Cherng Family West Tower, according to a May 11 Huntington news release.

The Cherng Family has a long history of donating to the hospital, including personal protective equipment, the hospital said.

"I'm incredibly grateful for the Cherng family's investment in our hospital and healthcare for the community," Lori Morgan, MD, president and CEO of Huntington Health said in the news release. "Their generous gift helps secure Huntington's future as a leader in surgical care, as one of the top hospitals in our region, touching the lives of hundreds of thousands of patients in the years to come."