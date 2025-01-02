8 RCM headlines to know from December

Here are eight revenue cycle management updates that Becker's reported in December:

1. AI-driven revenue cycle enhancements are a top priority for Epic in 2025.

2. Aspirion acquired Boost Healthcare, a firm focused on helping providers identify and recover revenue.

3. Tacoma, Wash.-based MultiCare Health System is taking a step forward in improving its revenue cycle processes by piloting a new generative AI solution from Xsolis.

4. Burlington, Mass.-based Tufts Medicine named Rachel Verville senior vice president of revenue cycle; East Orange, N.J.-based CareWell Health named Rafael Ramos vice president of revenue cycle; and Hamilton (Texas) Healthcare System named Janice Lewis vice president of revenue cycle.

5. Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health struck a partnership with Availity to enhance its revenue cycle management in the wake of the Change Healthcare cyberattack.

6. U.S. Anesthesia Partners, a physician-owned group serving more than 700 healthcare facilities, has launched Elevated Practice Solutions, a subsidiary aimed at tackling anesthesia's "distinct RCM needs."

7. EnableComp named Frank Forte as CEO.

8. Tallahassee (Fla.) Memorial HealthCare CFO Priscilla Needham said the system's partnership with Ensemble Health Partners helped strengthen its "financial foundation while maintaining our commitment to exceptional patient care." The system saw an operating loss of $30.4 million (-3.2% margin) in fiscal 2023 swing to an operating income of $13.9 million (1.3% margin) in fiscal 2024.