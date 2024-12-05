EnableComp names new CEO

Franklin, Tenn.-based revenue cycle management company EnableComp has named Frank Forte as CEO.

Mr. Forte succeeds Randy Dobbs, who is transitioning to executive chairman of the board following a three-year tenure as chief executive, according to a Dec. 4 EnableComp news release.

EnableComp's new CEO brings experience as an executive for revenue cycle management and healthcare technology companies, according to the release. He most recently served as CEO of AnatomyIT, a healthcare cybersecurity and IT company. He previously served as chief commercial officer and general manager at Cloudmed, where he developed and implemented the company's commercial strategy, successfully scaling the platform and leading to the company's sale to R1 RCM.