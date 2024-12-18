Aspirion lands 7th acquisition in 6 years

Revenue cycle management company Aspirion has acquired Boost Healthcare, a firm focused on helping providers identify and recover revenue.

Aspirion CEO Nick Giannasi said in a Dec. 18 news release that Boost Healthcare's expertise in zero-balance review, payment variance, denials management, and No Surprises Act compliance "strengthens Aspirion's ability to transform healthcare financial operations."

"By combining Boost's deep expertise with our technology and AI, we are exponentially scaling our capacity to secure the rightful reimbursement for healthcare providers," Mr. Giannasi said.

The latest acquisition marks Aspirion's seventh in six years, according to the release.