7 recent donations to hospitals, health systems

Several hospitals and health systems recently received donations to fund research, advance treatments, improve patient care and start renovations.

Here are seven recent donations, pledges or bequests given to healthcare organizations by various entities in the last month.

1. Hackensack (N.J.) Meridian Health has received the single largest gift in its history — a $25 million dollar donation to advance cancer care.

2. Brigham and Women's Hospital has received a $25 million gift to establish and support a new Alzheimer's prevention program, the Boston-based organization said July 13.

3. Los Angeles-based Cedars-Sinai received a $25 million donation from a pair of private donors to support gastrointestinal treatments and advanced research.

4. Dignity Health's Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City, Calif., received an anonymous $10 million donation. The donation, the largest gift Sequoia Hospital has received, will support renovations at its heart and vascular institute.

5. Valley Children's Hospital in Madera, Calif., received a $4 million gift from the estate of Donald Emil Gumz, an accountant based in Fresno, Calif. The gift will help support construction of a new outpatient center.

6. The Giant Company donated $1 million to Penn State Children's Hospital in Hershey, Pa., to help fund a car seat safety program, a health and wellness program for Pennsylvania schools and the expansion of Penn State Children’s Hospital.

7. A retired anesthesiologist in Springfield, Ill., Babu Prasad, donated $1 million to HSHS St. John's Children's Hospital to support its neonatal intensive care unit. HSHS St. John's Children's Hospital is in Springfield.

