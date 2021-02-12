7 recent donations to healthcare organizations

Several healthcare organizations recently received donations to fund research, treatments, patient care and renovations.

Here are seven recent donations, pledges or bequests reported by Becker's Hospital Review in the last two months, beginning with the most recent.

1. UCLA Health (Los Angeles). The health system received a $29 million gift to establish a center to study the role of genetics in disease and develop therapies. The gift was from Allen Ginsburg, MD, and his wife, Charlotte. Dr. Ginsburg is a retired ophthalmologist who completed his residency at UCLA.

2. UW Health University Hospital (Madison, Wis.) Pleasant Rowland, who founded the educational doll company American Girl, donated $10 million toward the construction of a new transplant clinic at the hospital.

3. Marquette University College of Nursing (Milwaukee). An alumni couple of Marquette University donated $31 million to fund nursing scholarships and diversity efforts. Darren and Terry Jackson, who graduated from the university in the '80s, said they were moved by the number of Marquette nurses working on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

4. Children's Hospital Los Angeles. The hospital received a $25 million gift from an anonymous donor. It will help Children's Hospital of Los Angeles expand its behavioral health program.

5. Dartmouth-Hitchcock Norris Cotton Cancer Center (Lebanon, N.H.). Several recent donations totaling $3.35 million will support immunotherapy research at the cancer center.

6. Rutgers Cancer Institute (Brunswick, N.J.). The cancer institute received an anonymous $25 million donation to support its Cancer Immunology and Metabolism Center of Excellence.

7. RIP Medical Debt (Rye, N.Y.) The nonprofit company received a record-breaking $50 million donation that will be used to abolish medical debt for Americans. The donation was from MacKenzie Scott, an author and the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

