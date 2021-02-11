Providers favor consumer-friendly files when complying with CMS' price transparency rule

Sixty percent of healthcare providers that have complied with CMS' price transparency rule, which went into effect Jan. 1, are displaying their price disclosures in consumer-friendly files, according to analysis released Feb. 9 by consulting firm Guidehouse.

Guidehouse analyzed compliance with the rule for more than 1,000 providers across 27 states.

CMS gave providers the option to disclose their prices in a consumer-friendly file and/or a machine-readable file. Most providers were compliant with at least one of the file types, but about 30 percent of providers were not compliant for either.

Noncompliant providers told Guidehouse they have not met CMS' requirements yet because of significant resource constraints, confusion about the rule or waiting to see how other providers comply.

