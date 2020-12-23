Rutgers Cancer Institute gets $25M donation

Brunswick, N.J.-based Rutgers Cancer Institute received an anonymous $25 million donation that will support its Cancer Immunology and Metabolism Center of Excellence.

The gift will help fund faculty recruitment, cancer research and shared resource development.

Scientists plan to develop clinical trials aimed at improving response rates to immunotherapies. The trials will be offered in partnership with the Big Ten Cancer Research Consortium and West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health, among other cancer centers and organizations.

The donation fulfills half of the center's ongoing $50 million fundraising campaign.

