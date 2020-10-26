6 recent donations to hospitals, health systems

Several hospitals and health systems recently received donations to fund research, advance treatments, improve patient care and start renovations. Below are six of them:

1. Children's National Hospital in Washington, D.C., received a $5 million gift to support its new research and innovation campus. The gift is from aerospace company Boeing.

2. New York City-based NewYork-Presbyterian opened a center to better understand and address health inequities on Oct. 13. The center was made possible by a $50 million donation from billionaire hedge fund manager and philanthropist Ray Dalio.

3. Children's Healthcare of Atlanta received a record-setting $200 million gift from the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation to support its $1.5 billion campus expansion.

4. Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas (Calif.) received a $25 million donation to help fund a new inpatient hospital tower and pulmonary institute. The donation, announced Oct. 8, is from philanthropists Warner and Debbie Lusardi of Rancho Santa Fe.

5. Sarasota (Fla.) Memorial Health Care System received a $25 million donation from the Brian and Sheila Jellison Family Foundation. The gift, the largest in the healthcare organization's history, will support construction of an eight-story oncology tower and the advancement of cancer care at the organization.

6. Cleveland-based University Hospitals plans to use a $10 million gift to establish the Wesley Center for Immunotherapy at its UH Seidman Cancer Center. The gift is from philanthropists Kimberly and Joseph Wesley.

