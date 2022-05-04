5 health systems outsourcing RCM functions

Several healthcare organizations have decided to outsource finance jobs or other revenue cycle functions since Jan. 1:

1. Miami-based Nicklaus Children's Health System is transitioning all revenue cycle management operations to Ensemble Health Partners.



2. Campbell County Health in Gillette, Wyo., will outsource its revenue cycle operations to Ensemble Health Partners. The health system said last year it planned to outsource its revenue cycle operations, including registration, prior authorization, coding, scanning and billing. Ensemble Health Partners won a competitive bid and worked to negotiate a contract with the health system.



3. Conifer, the revenue-cycle arm of Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, inked an end-to-end revenue cycle deal with four hospitals that are part of Birmingham, Ala.-based Baptist Health System. The four hospitals — Princeton Baptist Medical Center in Birmingham, Shelby Baptist Medical Center in Alabaster, Walker Baptist Medical Center in Jasper and Citizens Baptist Medical Center in Talladega — are part of the Brookwood-Baptist joint venture.

4. Day Kimball Healthcare in Putnam, Conn., tapped Ensemble Health Partners as its revenue cycle management partner. The health system will work with Ensemble on patient scheduling and registration, billing, and collections.



5. Greenbrae, Calif.-based MarinHealth selected Optum to provide supply chain and revenue cycle management services. As a result of the partnership, certain MarinHealth employees performing these in-house functions will become employees of Optum.