Here are four CFO moves Becker's has reported on since July 30:

1. Chase Hammon was tapped as CFO of Downers Grove, Ill.-based Duly Health and Care.

2. Texas Health Hospital Frisco, part of Arlington-based Texas Health Resources, appointed Adam Proctor as entity finance officer (CFO).

3. Ryan Kennedy was named CFO of Lewes, Del.-based Beebe Healthcare.

4. Dulles, Va.-based StoneSprings Hospital Center, part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, tapped Julia Safina as CFO.