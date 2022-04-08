16 recent CMS moves

CMS recently provided more information on the No Surprises Act, gave funding for the Money Follows the Person program and more. Here are 16 CMS moves Becker's has reported on since March 2.

1. CMS unveils coverage policy for Alzheimer's drug: 4 things to know

CMS has finalized its plan to cover the controversial Alzheimer's disease drug Aduhelm under Medicare.

2. CMS gives answers on No Surprises Act, good faith estimates

CMS this week offered answers to frequently asked questions about requirements of and exceptions to the No Surprises Act and information on providing good faith estimates to uninsured and self-pay patients.

3. CMS giving states $110M to expand Money Follows the Person program

CMS is offering more than $110 million to expand access to home and community-based services through Medicaid's Money Follows the Person program.

4. CMS pitches hospice payment rule for 2023: 4 things to know

CMS has released its annual proposed payment update for hospices, which would raise payment rates in fiscal year 2023.

5. Let patients, visitors wear N95s, CMS tells hospitals

U.S. health officials are poised to clarify guidelines on masking practices in hospitals after reports surfaced that facilities were asking patients and visitors to swap N95 masks for surgical masks, sources familiar with the matter told Politico.

6. CMS gives Montana State Hospital extension to fix issues tied to patient deaths

CMS has extended a March 13 deadline for Montana State Hospital in Warm Springs to correct deficiencies connected to patient deaths, the Independent Record reported March 14.

7. CMS releases state DSH allotments

CMS released states' preliminary disproportionate share hospital allotments for fiscal years 2020 and 2021 as well as final disproportionate share hospital allotments for fiscal years 2018 and 2019.

8. CMS updates COVID-19 testing rules for long-term care facilities

Long-term care residents and staff with symptoms or signs of COVID-19 must be tested immediately, regardless of vaccination status, under updated CMS guidance for long-term care facilities.

9. CMS corrects calculations in Care Compare provider preview reports

After discovering calculation errors in two measures related to the March 2022 Care Compare provider preview reports, CMS has corrected and re-released the reports, the agency said March 7.

10. New Jersey nursing home has 6 months to make major changes or lose funding, CMS says

A troubled New Jersey nursing home has until Aug. 15 to make major changes or face the termination of all federal funding, NJ.com reported last week.

11. CMS to reweigh MIPS data for some physicians

CMS reopened the Merit-based Incentive Payment System automatic extreme and uncontrollable circumstances application for groups, virtual groups and Alternative Payment Model entities through March 31.

12. Medicare, Medicaid to cover 2nd booster shots

CMS said April 6 it will cover a second COVID-19 booster shot for all Medicare and Medicaid members with no copays, coinsurance or deductibles.

13. CMS releases Medicare Advantage, Part D rate announcement

The federal agency announced an effective growth rate of 4.88 percent and an 8.5 percent average revenue increase April 5, along with changes to coding pattern adjustments, risk adjustments and weighting changes for star ratings.

14. CMS expands postpartum coverage under Medicaid, CHIP

CMS expanded Medicaid and CHIP coverage to allow state plans to offer postpartum care for 12 months starting April 1.

15. CMS outlines protections for health plan electronic claims

CMS released guidance March 22 for health plans' payment of healthcare claims using virtual credit cards and adopted HIPAA standards for healthcare electronic funds transfers and remittance advice transactions.

16. CMS pushes penalties for failing to report Medicare enrollees' settlements

CMS proposed rules March 1 that would impose fines of $1,000 per day against people and organizations that fail to report settlements with Medicare enrollees who allocate funds to future medical services.