CMS corrects calculations in Care Compare provider preview reports 

After discovering calculation errors in two measures related to the March 2022 Care Compare provider preview reports, CMS has corrected and re-released the reports, the agency said March 7.

The ventilator liberation rate measure in the provider preview reports was issued Jan. 26 for the reporting period July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021. The agency has since updated the calculation and corrected the patient counts included in the measure.

The second error was discovered in the National Healthcare Safety Network facility wide inpatient hospital-onset clostridium difficile infection outcome measure for the reporting period April 1, 2019, to Sept. 30, 2020.

The new preview period will continue through April 6, according to CMS.