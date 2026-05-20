Aspirus hospital to end home health services: 4 things to know

Aspirus St. Luke’s in Duluth, Minn., will close its home health services division as the health system shifts resources to other areas of care, according to a May 19 news release.

Four things to know:

1. Wausau, Wis.-based Aspirus Health said the decision was made in response to a rapidly changing operating environment and increasing pressure to allocate resources strategically.

2. The change will affect 29 employees. Aspirus said it is working with affected employees to identify other roles and opportunities across the system.

3. Current patients will continue receiving care, but the organization will stop accepting new home health patients.

4. Aspirus said it remains focused on ensuring long-term sustainability while continuing to provide patient care across the communities it serves.

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