HHS taps official to temporarily oversee surgeon general duties

Stephanie Haridopolos, MD, chief of staff and senior adviser at HHS, will take on many of the duties of the surgeon general until a new surgeon general is sworn in, HHS confirmed in a statement shared with Becker’s. The move was reported by Bloomberg on May 19.

Dr. Haridopolos previously practiced family medicine and has served in senior advisory and policy roles at HHS.

An HHS spokesperson said Assistant Secretary for Health Adm. Brian Christine, MD, is using his delegation of authority powers to allow the change. Dr. Haridopolos will oversee public health actions, advisories and guidance from the Office of the Surgeon General until a new surgeon general takes office, according to the report.

A permanent surgeon general has not been confirmed by the Senate after President Donald Trump withdrew the nominations of Janette Nesheiwat, MD, and Casey Means, MD. In April, President Trump nominated Nicole Saphier, MD, a radiologist and former Fox News contributor, for the role, which remains subject to Senate confirmation.

The surgeon general vacancy is among several high-profile positions that are unfilled in the Trump administration. The CDC and FDA both are without permanent leaders. Erica Schwartz, MD, was nominated by the president in April as the next CDC director; her confirmation has not been taken up by the Senate. The FDA, meanwhile, has been without a director since Marty Makary, MD, resigned May 12.

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