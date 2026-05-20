RCM company SSI Group taps president

The SSI Group has named Jennifer Strahan president.

She joins the revenue cycle management company from healthcare software company ABOUT Healthcare, where she led enterprise operations, analytics, and professional services nationwide, according to a May 19 SSI Group news release. She previously held executive and leadership positions with J. Osley & Company, SOAR Vision Group, Marietta, Ga.-based Wellstar Health System, Vizient and The Advisory Board Company.

“Jennifer brings a rare combination of strategic vision, operational discipline, and deep healthcare expertise,” SSI Group CEO Diana Allen, PhD, said in the release.”Her ability to align people, processes and technology to drive measurable results makes her exceptionally well positioned to lead SSI into its next phase of growth and innovation.”

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