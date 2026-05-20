Bankrupt New York system to close pediatric practice, form care partnership

Ogdensburg, N.Y.-based North Star Health Alliance will close its Watertown, N.Y.-based North Star Pediatrics practice June 30 amid ongoing restructuring and operational stabilization efforts after it sought bankruptcy protection in early February.

Watertown-based North Star and North Country Family Health Center will collaborate to ensure ongoing pediatric care access in the area it serves, according to a May 19 news release shared with Becker’s.

Pediatricians Josiree Ochotorena, MD, and Fernando Ongkingco, MD, will begin providing care at Carthage (N.Y.) Pediatric Clinic under the transition plan. North Star Pediatrics’ John Devine, MD, and physician assistant Robin Frost, PA-C, will also join North County Family Health Center’s team.

“As we continue working through our restructuring and stabilization efforts, our priority remains ensuring patients and families continue receiving excellent care with as little disruption as possible,” interim CEO Andy Manzer said in the release. “This joint initiative is a positive example of healthcare organizations working together to strengthen services, maintain access to care, and support the long-term healthcare needs of our communities.”

Patients and families affected by the change will receive direct communication amid the transition.

The news comes after North Star reduced its workforce in March after cutting more than 100 clinical, nonclinical and management positions in late January.

Becker’s has reached out to North Star Health Alliance for comment on layoffs tied to the pediatric practice closure and will update this story should more information become available.

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