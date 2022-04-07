CMS gives answers about No Surprises Act, good faith estimates

CMS this week offered answers to frequently asked questions about requirements of and exceptions to the No Surprises Act and additional answers about giving good faith estimates to uninsured and self-pay patients.

The information on the No Surprises Act's requirements, released April 6, also includes information about the independent dispute resolution process that gives payers and providers a way to resolve disputes over out-of-network charges.

The information will be added to the American Hospital Association's No Surprises Act Implementation Handbook, according to an April 6 association news release.

CMS will open an online portal next week where uninsured and self-pay patients can start the dispute resolution process, according to the news release.