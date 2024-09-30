10 RCM headlines to know in September

Here are 10 revenue cycle management updates that Becker's reported in September:

1. Claims denials continue to torment providers, and the challenge is growing, according to a report from Experian Health.

2. Greenfield, Ind.-based Hancock Health is outsourcing 49 revenue cycle team members to Revology, a revenue cycle management firm, effective Nov. 4, due to increasing difficulties in meeting payer demands.

3. Hospitals desire a digitalized revenue cycle, but challenges persist.

4. CorroHealth finalized its acquisition of revenue cycle management company Xtend Healthcare from Navient.

5. Beth Carlson, WVU Medicine's vice president of revenue cycle, described the Morgantown, W.Va.-based system's approach to payer denials with two words "fail fast."

6. Johnson City, Tenn.-based Ballad Health named Shana Tate chief revenue officer.

7. Health system revenue cycle leaders discussed with Becker's the key regulatory, technological and operational hurdles impacting the healthcare revenue cycle and the strategies systems are deploying to mitigate these risks.

8. Joanna Weiss, CFO of Tampa, Fla.-based Moffitt Cancer Center, discussed how a tenure as VP of revenue cycle helped her prepare for her current role.

9. Payer challenges are by far the top area of stress for revenue cycle departments, according to a report from Guidehouse.

10. Two revenue cycle leaders told Becker's about a change they made in the past two years that yielded better results.