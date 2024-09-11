How a tenure as VP of revenue cycle helped 1 new CFO

Joanna Weiss held several leadership positions within Tampa, Fla.-based Moffitt Cancer Center before being named CFO in May.

Among those roles was vice president of revenue cycle, a position that saw her jump from being the director of a department of four people to overseeing more than 600.

"I learned a lot about leadership in that role," Ms. Weiss told Becker's. "You learn it's important for people to know you whether you're a department of four or a department of 600 because when everyone can coalesce around the same vision, the same mission that you have, you just work that much more effectively, and the work just gets done that much better."

She also said that "understanding where 85% of our revenue is derived in that process of rev cycle is very helpful, particularly as you evaluate some of our risk associated with estimates in financial statements."

For example, that revenue cycle background proved helpful following the Change Healthcare breach.

"I understood deeply how that affected our revenue, our cash, and the four-to-six month downstream it would have," she said.

Ms. Weiss joined Moffitt in 2006. Her other roles in the system included director of internal audit and senior vice president of finance.