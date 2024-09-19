CorroHealth finalizes Xtend Healthcare acquisition

CorroHealth has finalized its acquisition of revenue cycle management company Xtend Healthcare from Navient.

The deal brings more than 925 Xtend employees to the CorroHealth team, according to a Sept. 19 CorroHealth news release.

Navient first announced on Aug. 13 that CorroHealth would be acquiring Xtend for a cash consideration of $365 million, subject to customary adjustments.

The acquisition of Xtend provides scale to CorroHealth's existing RCM offerings and adds new patient engagement capabilities, according to the release.

"This is a significant step forward for CorroHealth and for our clients," the company's CEO Pat Leonard said in the release. "Adding the talented and knowledgeable Xtend staff to the clinically led CorroHealth team adds a powerful new layer of financial security for our clients. These new services will take additional burden off our clients and allow them to focus on providing high-quality healthcare."