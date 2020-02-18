Northwell gets key wins in $70M+ cardiac lab project

Northwell Health received approval to run cardiac catheterization labs in four facilities, the New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based health system said Feb. 17.

Three of the facilities — Lenox Health Greenwich Village in New York City, Mather Hospital in Port Jefferson, N.Y., and Plainview (N.Y.) Hospital — gained approval for the labs from the New York State Public Health and Health Planning Council.



In addition, the state authorized Northern Westchester Hospital in Mount Kisco to open a cath lab in December.



The health department cited increased demand and technological advances as reasons for approving the projects. The new labs will be required to perform at least 36 percutaneous coronary interventions a year.



In total, the projects will cost $70.7 million.



