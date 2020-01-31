China paying workers triple their normal salary to speed 1,000-bed hospital project

Wuhan, a Chinese city and center of the coronavirus outbreak, is rushing to build a 1,000-bed hospital to treat victims of the outbreak. To help speed up the project, China is paying its workers triple their normal salary, according to industrial design magazine Core 77.

Workers on the construction site are reportedly being paid $173 per day, or triple their usual wages.

In addition to paying workers more, the city is working to speed construction by using prefabricated buildings on the outskirts of the city.

The new hospital will be called Huoshenshan Hospital, and it is expected to open its doors to patients Feb. 2.

The hospital will help alleviate a bed shortage where the outbreak is most severe.

On Jan. 30, the World Health organization declared the outbreak a public health emergency of international concern.

As of 9 a.m., Jan. 31, there were 9,776 confirmed coronavirus cases and 213 related deaths.

More articles on facilities management:

9 systems opening hospitals

New York proposes 3% tax on hospitals building new facilities

6 hospitals buying land for expansions

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.