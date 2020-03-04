Abbott Northwestern to invest $199M in campus upgrades

Minneapolis-based Abbott Northwestern Hospital plans to spend $199 million to build a central utilities plant and parking garage, according to The Star Tribune.

The utilities plant, expected to cost $122 million, will replace a decades-old one. It will house backup generators and new boilers for the steam used for heat and medical equipment sterilization.

The hospital said it will spend $77 million on a parking garage and transportation on the south edge of its campus.

More articles on facilities management:

UC Davis Medical Center details $1.9B expansion

MUSC opens $389M Charleston children's hospital

6 hospitals planning upgrades, expansions

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.