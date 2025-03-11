When Judy Faulkner heard: 'You're not thinking hard enough'

When a customer wanted to reduce his costs, he told Epic founder and CEO Judy Faulkner: "You're not thinking hard enough."

"That was a good challenge," Ms. Faulkner wrote in a March 3 blog post. "I thought, What do we want? We want happy customers who aren't keeping us up at night worrying about them. Is there a way we can get that?"

Her solution for keeping costs down: the Good Maintenance Discount, since renamed Honor Roll, available for Epic customers who listen to suggestions like training users, quickly installing upgrades and making sure hardware runs efficiently.

"What surprised us is that we get more calls from customers who meet Good Maintenance than from those who don't," Ms. Faulkner wrote. "Their questions and comments are typically more complex, more thoughtful, and full of good ideas."