What 4 health systems are paying for EHR installs

Here is how much four health systems are expected to pay for the cost of purchasing and installing a new electronic health record system:

Wallingford, Conn.-based Gaylord Specialty Healthcare is installing Meditech's EHR system. The install is expected to cost $7.6 million.





Greenbrae, Calif.-based MarinHealth Medical Center is replacing its current EHR system with Epic EHR in collaboration with the University of California San Francisco Medical Center. The state of California has issued a $20 million tax-exempt equipment note to finance and/or refinance costs incurred from the install.





Warren (Pa.) General Hospital is looking to install Meditech's EHR system. The install is expected to cost $2.3 million.





Winchester, Va.-based Valley Health is installing its own upgraded version of the Epic EHR system. The install is expected to cost $50 million.