Trinity Health's $800M Epic rollout: 5 updates

Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health is in the final stretch of an $800 million Epic EHR rollout.

Here are five updates, according to a Becker's interview with Dan Roth, MD, executive vice president and chief clinical officer of the 101-hospital system:

1. The single instance of Epic is expected to be live across Trinity Health by the end of 2026, a timeline that was delayed eight months by the Change Healthcare hack.

2. Trinity Health is on its 10th of 12 implementation "waves," or regional rollouts, with the project 80% complete. The health system will go live with Epic in Iowa in May and at Maywood, Ill.-based Loyola Medicine in February 2026.

3. The health system has signed up 3.3 million MyChart users, surpassing its goal of 3 million, incorporating online scheduling and Hello World two-way texting into the patient portal platform.

4. For new features, Trinity Health has expanded the use of Epic's payer platform and adopted Microsoft's DAX Copilot, an Epic-integrated ambient artificial intelligence tool for clinicians. The Epic Cheers patient outreach application has been an early success of the new EHR.

5. Dr. Roth summed up the last leg of the Epic rollout this way: "We're very focused on maximizing duality: We have to continue to optimize the system to meet our clinical, operational and financial needs while we have successful implementations, for one, and then secondly, continue to add new tools to it so it continues to grow and develop."